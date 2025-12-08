403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Hails US-Mediated Deal Between DR Congo, Rwanda
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday praised the signing of a US-mediated peace and economic agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, describing the event as a significant step toward "restoring trust" and promoting stability in the region.
In a statement issued by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres remarked: "The Secretary-General welcomes the official signing, on 4 December, in Washington, D.C., of the Washington accords for peace and prosperity between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, under the facilitation of the United States of America."
Highlighting the efforts behind the agreement, Dujarric noted that Guterres "commends President Donald J. Trump for his efforts and congratulates Presidents Felix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame on this important milestone."
He emphasized that the UN chief "underscores that these agreements represent a critical step towards restoring trust between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda and in advancing efforts for lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo."
The statement also acknowledged broader peace initiatives, saying, "The Secretary-General also welcomes the significant progress made under both the Doha and the African Union-led processes," while urging all parties to honor their obligations and adhere to the ceasefire.
Reaffirming the UN’s dedication to the region, the statement concluded: "The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, including the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), stands ready to continue supporting all efforts towards sustainable peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region."
In a statement issued by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres remarked: "The Secretary-General welcomes the official signing, on 4 December, in Washington, D.C., of the Washington accords for peace and prosperity between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, under the facilitation of the United States of America."
Highlighting the efforts behind the agreement, Dujarric noted that Guterres "commends President Donald J. Trump for his efforts and congratulates Presidents Felix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame on this important milestone."
He emphasized that the UN chief "underscores that these agreements represent a critical step towards restoring trust between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda and in advancing efforts for lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo."
The statement also acknowledged broader peace initiatives, saying, "The Secretary-General also welcomes the significant progress made under both the Doha and the African Union-led processes," while urging all parties to honor their obligations and adhere to the ceasefire.
Reaffirming the UN’s dedication to the region, the statement concluded: "The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, including the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), stands ready to continue supporting all efforts towards sustainable peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment