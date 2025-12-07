Lindblad Leads Campos To Double Podium In Abu Dhabi Sprint Ahead Of His F1 Move

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 2025: Arvid Lindblad capped off his final Formula 2® weekend with a dominant Sprint Race victory at Yas Marina Circuit, leading home AIX Racing's Joshua Dürksen and Campos Racing teammate Nikola Tsolov for a double-podium finish for the team.

Lindblad, who steps up to Formula 1® with Racing Bulls for the 2026 season, controlled the race from reverse-grid pole, pulling clear after two Virtual Safety Car periods triggered by John Bennett's Lap 8 engine failure and late debris on track. Joshua Dürksen pressured Lindblad throughout the race before settling for second, while Tsolov secured his first F2 podium in just his second weekend.

Further back, Jak Crawford climbed to sixth after a series of aggressive overtakes to keep his fight for vice-champion alive, while newly crowned champion Leonardo Fornaroli finished 11th as he focused on Sunday's setup.

Attention now turns to the Feature Race on Sunday at 13:15PM, where the final championship positions will be decided under the Yas Marina lights.