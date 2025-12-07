Dubai Real Estate Surges Past AED 326 Billion In H1 2025 Says Arabian Gulf Properties Highlighting Drivers Of Sustained Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, December 2025: Dubai's real-estate market continues to surge, with total transactions exceeding AED 326 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a 39 percent increase compared with the same period last year. According to data from the Dubai Land Department, more than 118,000 property deals were completed by 94,700 investors, reflecting broad confidence in the emirate's long-term prospects. Against this record-setting backdrop, Arabian Gulf Properties (AGP) Chairman Badar Rashid AlBlooshi underscored how innovation, sustainability and smart urban planning are shaping a new era of sustained growth for Dubai's property sector.

“The city has evolved beyond short-term cycles, what we're witnessing today is the institutionalisation of Dubai's real-estate market,” said Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties.“With visionary governance, population growth and a diversified economy, the fundamentals are stronger than ever. At AGP, we see this as an opportunity to build projects that reflect Dubai's long-term aspirations as the Emirate is technologically advanced, environmentally responsible and globally competitive.”

Dubai's property landscape continues to be driven by robust economic fundamentals and investor demand that extends across market segments. The first quarter of 2025 alone recorded sales transactions worth approximately AED 114 billion, representing a 23 percent annual increase. The city's luxury and prime segment remained resilient, with more than 1,300 homes priced above AED 10 million sold during the same period - a 31 percent year-on-year rise. Complementing these dynamics, Dubai's population surpassed 3.8 million, creating a steady base of end-user demand and reinforcing its reputation as a global investment hub.

This steady performance, AlBlooshi noted, demonstrates how Dubai's real-estate growth is now supported by durable market drivers rather than speculative spikes. The emirate's investor-friendly environment, characterised by robust regulation, transparent governance and the absence of property taxes, has cemented its position as one of the world's most attractive destinations for both residents and international investors.

“Population expansion, strong tourism inflows, and ongoing infrastructure development continue to underpin sustained demand,” he added.

At Arabian Gulf Properties, this new phase of growth is seen as a call to pursue balance and innovation in development. Under AlBlooshi's leadership, AGP focuses on creating mixed-use communities that combine smart-home technologies, wellness-oriented design and green infrastructure. The company's philosophy is centred on measured, value-driven expansion rather than speculative peaks, ensuring that every development contributes meaningfully to the emirate's evolving urban fabric.

“Dubai's growth story today is one of balance between sustainable demand, modern infrastructure and investor trust,” AlBlooshi added.“At Arabian Gulf Properties, we believe that technology-enabled design and responsible development are the true engines of resilience for the years ahead.”

With approximately 73,000 new residential units expected to be delivered across Dubai in 2025, the market is entering a phase of maturity and equilibrium. Arabian Gulf Properties views this as an opportunity to differentiate through quality, transparency and long-term value creation.“These values that remain at the heart of its mission as one of Dubai's most forward-looking property developers,” AlBlooshi added.

About Arabian Gulf Properties:

Arabian Gulf Properties (AGP) is a Dubai-based integrated real-estate developer with vast experience in delivering residential and mixed-use projects that combine design excellence, livability and investment value. Guided by innovation and craftsmanship, AGP continues to play a leading role in shaping Dubai's modern urban landscape in alignment with the emirate's long-term economic vision.