Hong Kong begins voting for eighth-term Legislative Council election
(MENAFN) Hong Kong began voting on Sunday for its eighth-term Legislative Council election, just days after the city experienced its deadliest fire in decades, which claimed 159 lives, according to reports.
Long lines formed outside many polling stations before voting commenced at 7:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT Saturday). The newly elected Legislative Council will consist of 90 members: 40 chosen by the Election Committee, 30 by functional constituencies, and 20 through direct elections in geographical constituencies. A total of 161 candidates are running for the posts.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu cast his ballot at Raimondi College on Robinson Road. Speaking to the media, Lee encouraged all eligible voters to participate, highlighting that each vote represents a step toward reform and a collective effort for progress.
Voting is scheduled to conclude at 11:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT Sunday), with more than 600 polling stations serving roughly 4.13 million registered voters. The new Legislative Council’s four-year term will begin on January 1, 2026.
Authorities confirmed that the election would proceed as planned, despite earlier speculation that it might be postponed in light of the recent disaster.
The fire, which broke out on November 26 in Tai Po’s Wang Fuk Court, raged for 43 hours, engulfing seven residential blocks and over 1,900 apartments, marking Hong Kong’s deadliest blaze in decades.
