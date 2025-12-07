Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Call Off Wedding In Shocking Split: Tracing Their 6-Year Relationship
- 2019 - Friendship turns into romance
The duo reportedly began dating after years of knowing each other. Despite working in completely different industries, they connected over shared ambition and mutual respect.Also Read | Palash Muchhal threatens legal action 'against false, defamatory content'
- 2020–2023 - Low-profile relationship
They kept their bond away from the spotlight. Only close friends and family knew of their growing equation as they supported each other's careers through milestones.
- July 2024 - Going public on their 5th anniversary
After years of speculation, the couple acknowledged their relationship with a subtle yet heartfelt Instagram post marking five years together. It became the first official confirmation for fans.
- Late 2024 - Viral proposal at DY Patil Stadium
One of the most unforgettable moments came when Palash blindfolded Smriti and proposed to her at the DY Patil Stadium. The video, shared later on social media, melted fans' hearts and symbolised their worlds coming together.
- Engagement celebration goes viral
Smriti also shared a playful reel featuring her teammates dancing, before revealing her engagement ring - instantly turning the announcement into a social media sensation.
- 2025 - Families step in, wedding date fixed
With both families fully supportive - including Palash's sister, singer Palak Muchhal, who called Smriti“a sister” - the wedding was set for 23 November in Sangli, Maharashtra.Also Read | Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding cancelled with fiance
Haldi pictures surfaced online ahead of the ceremony, further fuelling excitement.
- November 2025 - Wedding postponed
On the wedding day itself, reports said the ceremony was deferred due to Smriti's father being hospitalised.
- December 2025 - Wedding officially called off
On 7 December, Smriti issued a statement confirming the wedding had been cancelled:
“I feel it is important for me to speak out... The wedding is called off. My focus will forever be on playing for India.”View full Image
Smriti Mandhana's instagram story.
Shortly after, Palash also announced he was“moving on” and warned of legal action against those spreading rumours or defamatory content online.
Once a celebrated love story shared through grand gestures and joyful posts - the Mandhana-Muchhal relationship has now ended on a note where both have requested privacy and empathy as they move forward independently.
