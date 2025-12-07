403
US, Peru discuss efforts to combat transnational criminal organizations
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela on Friday to discuss collaboration on combating transnational criminal networks and enhancing regional security, according to reports.
Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting Peru in securing critical mineral supply chains. A State Department spokesperson noted that the partnership will also extend to trade, space, and broader security efforts as the two nations approach the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026.
On X, Rubio wrote that the meeting advanced joint initiatives to “disrupt transnational criminal organizations in our region, boost cooperation on critical minerals, and strengthen security cooperation.” Both diplomats agreed on the importance of stronger regional collaboration.
The Peruvian Foreign Ministry said a high-level delegation of US security experts will visit Lima next week to design an effective strategy against organized crime. Discussions also explored cooperation in aviation and space, as well as deepening economic and trade ties between the countries.
Rubio is scheduled to visit Peru next year as part of the celebrations marking 200 years of bilateral relations. The US first established diplomatic ties with Peru in 1826, six years after the country gained independence from Spain.
