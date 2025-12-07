Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sweden Redirects Aid Funds from Africa to Ukraine

2025-12-07 02:42:11
(MENAFN) Sweden has decided to halt support to Tanzania, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Liberia, and Bolivia, reallocating the resources to Ukraine, announced Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa.

At a press briefing on Friday, Dousa explained that assistance totaling roughly 2 billion kronor ($212 million) will be discontinued starting August 31, 2026.

The minister emphasized that while the “financial pressure is enormous… it is our duty and obligation to support Ukraine.”

Nonetheless, the allocated funds will be utilized to acquire US-made weaponry via the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List program, instead of financing humanitarian projects.

“There isn’t a secret printing press for banknotes for aid purposes and the money has to come from somewhere,” Dousa remarked.

He further stated that Swedish embassies in Bolivia, Liberia, and Zimbabwe, primarily focused on aid efforts, will also be shut down.

Last month, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte disclosed that several member countries, including Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, would collaboratively supply a €430 million ($500 million) military package to Ukraine.

Reacting to Stockholm’s announcement, Cecilia Chatterjee-Martinsen, international director of Save the Children Sweden, cautioned about potentially “catastrophic consequences for the poorest people in the world.”

