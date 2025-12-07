Doha Forum Achieves Continuous Success: Lebanon Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Lebanon's Minister of Information H E Dr. Paul Morcos praised the valuable initiatives that Qatar consistently launches across various fields, noting that all eyes remain fixed on Doha as it works to achieve the desired stability in the region, enhance regional cooperation, and strengthen investment.

In exclusive remarks to QNA on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2025, he commended the Forum's objectives and activities, its achievements throughout previous editions, and its anticipated role in upholding the supremacy of justice over force, reinforcing Arab solidarity, and supporting joint Arab action, an area in which Qatar plays a key role.

He also expressed appreciation for Qatar's substantial support and assistance to Lebanon and its people, affirming that Lebanon, its leadership and citizens, holds deep respect and gratitude for the leadership and people of Qatar, who have stood by Lebanon at all times, especially amid the challenges it currently faces.

He stressed that Lebanon always looks forward to Qatar's continued role and strengthened engagement in this regard.