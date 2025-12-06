Indigo Asked To Clear Refunds For Cancelled Flights By December 7

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay and complete the process for all cancelled or disrupted flights by 8pm on 7 December 2025.

The ministry also said that airlines have been instructed not to levy rescheduling charges for affected passengers and any non-compliance will invite regulatory action.

Recommended For You Why the future of media must be built on ethics, empathy, and shared responsibility

"IndiGo has been asked to set up dedicated passenger support and refund cells, ensure proactive outreach and maintain automatic refunds until operations stabilise. The Ministry has also directed timely tracing and home delivery of separated baggage within 48 hours. Oversight has been strengthened to ensure zero inconvenience to passengers, with special focus on senior citizens, differently-abled passengers and those requiring urgent travel," they said in a statement.

In response, IndiGo assured that they will fully refund all bookings cancelled between December 5 and December 15, "No questions asked."

"In response to recent events, all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment. We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025," they said.

"We are deeply sorry for the hardships caused," they added, apologising once again. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had issued a video apology to suffering customers on Friday evening, outlining "three lines of action" to resolve the crisis.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also put a cap on flight fares in other airlines amid the flight cancellation crisis, after passengers were forced to pay exorbitant amounts for last minute bookings.