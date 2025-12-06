In-Memory Database Market To Surpass USD 59.58 Billion By 2033, Owing To Rising Demand For Real-Time Data Processing SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025E
|USD 17.53 Billion
|Market Size by 2033
|USD 59.58 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 16.54% From 2026 to 2033
|Base Year
|2025E
|Forecast Period
|2026-2033
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
|. By Component (Solutions – In-memory Database, Online Analytical Processing, Online Transaction Processing, In-Memory Data Grid, Data Streaming, and Services)
. By Applications (Risk Management and Fraud Detection, Sentiment Analysis, Geospatial/GIS Processing, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Predictive Analysis, Supply Chain Management, and Others)
. By Deployment Method (Cloud and On-premises)
. By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises)
|Customization Scope
|Available upon request
|Pricing
|Available upon request
Recent Developments:
- In April 2025, GridGain partnered with Microsoft to enhance its in-memory computing platform on Azure, enabling seamless hybrid cloud deployments and accelerating real-time analytics for enterprise clients. In September 2025, Redis announced its acquisition of Decodable, introduced LangCache public preview, and made other enhancements to support“Redis for AI” (context, memory for agents) in the Fall 2025 release.
