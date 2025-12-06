403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Dropped from Canada’s Terror List
(MENAFN) Canada announced Friday it has struck Syria from its official roster of state terrorism sponsors and removed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham from its terrorist organization registry.
Global Affairs Canada confirmed in a statement that the policy shift aligns with comparable recent actions by allied nations, specifically Britain and the United States.
"These decisions were not taken lightly; the safety and security of Canadians will remain paramount for the Government of Canada," the statement declared.
The delistings follow the Syrian transitional government's initiatives to promote stability, establish an inclusive and secure environment for citizens, and partner with international allies to strengthen regional security and combat terrorism, according to the statement.
Despite removing these designations, Canada maintains robust sanctions targeting 56 Syrian entities and 225 individuals. Those sanctioned include high-ranking officials from the former Bashar al-Assad regime, as well as Assad's family members and known associates.
The announcement marks a significant diplomatic pivot in Canada's stance toward post-Assad Syria, mirroring broader Western recalibration as international powers navigate relationships with Syria's emerging governance structures while preserving accountability mechanisms against former regime figures.
Global Affairs Canada confirmed in a statement that the policy shift aligns with comparable recent actions by allied nations, specifically Britain and the United States.
"These decisions were not taken lightly; the safety and security of Canadians will remain paramount for the Government of Canada," the statement declared.
The delistings follow the Syrian transitional government's initiatives to promote stability, establish an inclusive and secure environment for citizens, and partner with international allies to strengthen regional security and combat terrorism, according to the statement.
Despite removing these designations, Canada maintains robust sanctions targeting 56 Syrian entities and 225 individuals. Those sanctioned include high-ranking officials from the former Bashar al-Assad regime, as well as Assad's family members and known associates.
The announcement marks a significant diplomatic pivot in Canada's stance toward post-Assad Syria, mirroring broader Western recalibration as international powers navigate relationships with Syria's emerging governance structures while preserving accountability mechanisms against former regime figures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment