'Being Tortured Abroad': 12 Pilibhit Labourers Stranded In Kyrgyzstan, Families Approach UP Administration

MENAFN - Live Mint) Twelve labourers from Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh are reportedly stuck and facing harassment in Kyrgyzstan. Their families have approached the local administration for their rescue and safe return to India.

The Pilibhit district administration has dispatched a comprehensive report to the state Home Department concerning the predicament of the 12 labourers, reported PTI, quoting local officials.

District Magistrate (DM) Gyanendra Singh confirmed that the report was compiled after the Home Department formally requested a detailed account of the factual situation and instructed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to launch an investigation.

“Information about all 12 persons stranded in Kyrgyzstan has been compiled and sent to the government so that the due process can be initiated for their safe return,” Gyanendra Singh told PTI on Friday.

The families stated that the twelve workers - identified as Ravi Kumar, Ajay, Chandrapal, Santram, Rohit, Ramesh, Harswaroop, Shyamcharan, Sanjeev, Prempal, Ramasare, and Harishankar - were sent to Kyrgyzstan around three months ago by agents operating a local recruitment agency.

Families' allegations and Ordeal

The families of the men trapped overseas have claimed that their relatives are being tortured and that local recruitment agents are demanding up to ₹2 lakh for their safe return. The labourers have also been recording and sending video messages to their families, desperately appealing for rescue.

Relatives of those stranded have been frequently approaching the local police and administrative personnel for assistance.

Earlier this week, several family members met with DM Singh and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav to recount the full story of their distressing ordeal.

About the Case

The relatives claimed that each worker reportedly paid approximately ₹2.5 lakh and was sent on a 59-day visa under what they described as“misleading contracts”.

The families further alleged that the men are being forced to work in different cities, are being denied proper food, and are being prevented from returning home. They added the distressing claim that the workers are being physically assaulted and treated“worse than animals”.

SP Yadav said that the matter has been assigned to CO City Deepak Chaturvedi for investigation. He stated that the families have provided written complaints, alleging that a local firm operating out of a city colony, along with its representatives, was responsible for sending the men overseas based on false promises.

Officials said that all twelve workers wish to return to India as quickly as possible, and their video appeals have been officially included as evidence in the ongoing probe. The DM noted that the administration's report will enable the state government to initiate steps for their repatriation.