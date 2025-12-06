Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia restricts FaceTime due to criminal activity concerns

Russia restricts FaceTime due to criminal activity concerns

2025-12-06 06:25:19


2025-12-06 06:25:19
(MENAFN) Access to Apple’s FaceTime app was suspended on Thursday following reports that criminal acts were conducted through the platform.

According to statements from authorities, users in Russia had been experiencing issues accessing FaceTime since September. Officials claimed that the app was being exploited to “organize and conduct terrorist activities, recruit perpetrators, and commit fraud and other crimes against Russian citizens.”

For this reason, the statement confirmed that FaceTime access had been blocked across the country.

In parallel, while communications via WhatsApp and Telegram have been limited in Russia as part of security and anti-fraud measures, the newly introduced domestic app MAX has gained traction, particularly within public sector organizations.

MENAFN

