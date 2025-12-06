Qatari Blogger Fahad Albishri Turns Travel Into A Global Culinary Adventure

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In a digital landscape crowded with food enthusiasts and travel influencers,has carved out a space that feels refreshingly genuine. His content is not about chasing trends or staging glamorous meals-it is about storytelling through food.

Whether he is sharing a steaming plate of street food in a bustling souk, cooking with mountain tribes in remote villages, or uncovering small, family-run eateries hidden from the tourist map, Fahad has built a reputation for authenticity, humility, and curiosity.

What makes him stand out is his ability to blend culinary exploration with cultural appreciation. His journeys go beyond tasting dishes; he dives into traditions, cooking methods, and the lives of the people who prepare the food.

Followers are drawn to his honest reactions, his signature“Yassalam!” moments, and the sense of discovery he brings to every episode-whether filmed in Qatar or across the globe.

In just under two years, Fahad has transformed his personal passion into a storytelling platform with an international audience. He has travelled to 14 countries specifically to create food content, collaborated with well-known chefs, and even inspired viewers from Europe and South America to fly to Qatar just to try the dishes he recommends. His love for food is deeply connected to his love for people, culture, and simplicity.

Simultaneously, Fahad remains rooted in his identity as a proud Qatari. He is passionate about preserving traditional recipes and is vocal about protecting the authenticity of Qatari cuisine amid modern reinterpretations. His dream of documenting original Qatari dishes shows how he sees food not only as personal passion but also as cultural heritage worth blade-->

Fahad collaborates with a local chef to learn authentic cooking techniques abroad.

In this exclusive interview, Fahad reflects on the journey that brought him here, the cuisines that changed his perspective, the lessons he learned from world-renowned chefs, and the mission that drives him forward. What emerges is the portrait of a creator who is not just tasting food, but building bridges across cultures-one dish at a time.

Q: When did your passion for food and travel begin?

A: My passion started when I was about 18. I always loved exploring different cultures, trying new foods, and discovering unique cuisines. For many years I travelled purely for pleasure-to taste food, meet chefs, and enjoy the culture without filming anything.

During the pandemic, while sitting at home, I asked myself why I shouldn't start sharing my experiences online. That's when my journey began. Now it has been almost one year and eleven months, and I have travelled to 14 countries just for food content.

Q: Did you have any inspiration from family or friends? Or was this passion self-driven?

A: I didn't have a specific inspiration from family or friends. But since I was a teenager, I loved watching people cook-whether it was my own family members or famous chefs like Gordon Ramsay. I also admired food travellers like Mark Wiens. I remember thinking,“One day I will be like him.” Later, I even became friends with him.

Q: You also share fishing content. Where did your love for fishing come from?

A: Fishing has been in my life since I was around ten years old. I used to go on fishing trips with my father and cousins. It's in my blood. I've travelled to places like the Maldives and Oman specifically for fishing, and I've learned many techniques such as jigging, trolling, casting, and net fishing. I'm planning to film fishing episodes abroad soon, hopefully in the Maldives, to catch bigger fish.

Q: You've travelled extensively to explore cuisines around the world. Can you share a particular country or city that left a lasting impression on your palate?

A: Morocco-without any doubt. The cuisine is diverse, delicious, and varies from region to region. The culture around food is very rich. And the lamb in Morocco is the best meat I've ever tasted in my life, even after travelling to many countries.

Q: When visiting a new place, do you prioritize local street food experiences, fine dining, or a mix of both?

A: I always prioritise local food and street food. People don't want to see me in fancy restaurants-they want the real, authentic taste of a country. Local food is almost always better. You can find a tiny restaurant in a small Italian village that tastes better than a three-star Michelin restaurant. I usually connect with local experts or friends to find the best places.

Q: You've worked with many chefs around the world. What have those experiences taught you?

A: Every chef has something different to teach. Cooking is like engineering; it's a craft. When I travel and cook with chefs in places like Istanbul, Azerbaijan, and Morocco, I learn new techniques and ways of thinking. Being in their kitchens has given me a lot of experience.

Q: What's the most surprising dish you've ever tried, and how did it challenge your taste expectations?

A: Definitely Malaysia. Before visiting, I didn't know much about Malaysian food. But it blew me away. Malaysian cuisine mixes Malay, Indian, and Chinese influences-three cultures in one. And the flavours are very close to Gulf tastes. I really enjoyed dishes like Nasi Kandar.

Q: What are your thoughts on the modern reinterpretation of traditional Qatari dishes?

A: I believe traditional recipes should remain traditional. You can present them in a fancy way for high-end restaurants, but if you change the original recipe too much, you destroy the culture. Machboos is machboos. It shouldn't be altered. I actually plan to create a book documenting all traditional Qatari dishes so that future generations can learn the original recipes.

Q: Have you faced any unexpected or dangerous moments during your filming?

A: Many! One time in Azerbaijan, we were cooking a whole ox in a huge bowl, and the fire suddenly rose dangerously high because of the gas and wood combination. It was a risky situation. Another time, I travelled to remote mountain areas in southern Saudi Arabia, about 3,400 metres above sea level. The roads were very dangerous, but I wanted to show the people there, their traditions, and their cooking styles.

Q: Can you share one of your most memorable interactions with your followers?

A: Once I was eating at Baba Kebab in Doha after a long time, and a man next to me said,“We just arrived from London because of you.” He and his family traveled all the way to Doha just to try a restaurant I recommended. I've met followers from Norway, Sweden, Scotland, Argentina-people who come because they trust my recommendations. That trust is very powerful.

Q: As a Qatari food blogger, how do you see your role in promoting Qatari and Arab cuisine?

A: I'm proud to promote our food culture. My content is clean and family-friendly, and it reaches all ages. Parents often send me videos of their children imitating my catchphrases-especially“Yassalam!” It's nice to see that connection.

Q: What advice would you give to young Qatari food bloggers or those who want to enter this field?

A: Learn food deeply before you start. Understand ingredients, cuisines, and flavours. Don't just copy what others are doing. In Qatar, many restaurants repeat the same concepts because one idea becomes trendy. We need originality. Travel, discover new cuisines, and bring something new to Qatar. We still lack many Latin American concepts like Argentinian asado, Peruvian dishes, or authentic Mexican food.

Q: What travel plans or collaborations can your followers expect next?

A: I have several collaborations coming up in Doha and abroad, but I prefer to keep them a surprise. As for travel, I'm hoping to visit Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Uzbekistan, and India. Each place has its own culture and food traditions, and I want to bring those experiences to my audience.