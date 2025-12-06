403
CENTCOM hails Syria for seizing weapons meant for Hezbollah
(MENAFN) US Central Command (CENTCOM) praised Syria on Friday for successfully intercepting multiple shipments of weapons that were reportedly intended for Lebanese Hezbollah, according to reports.
"Congratulations to Syria's security forces for recently interdicting multiple weapons shipments. These shipments were intended for Lebanese Hizbollah," CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper stated.
Cooper noted that the US and its regional partners share a common goal in disarming Hezbollah and maintaining stability across the Middle East.
The announcement followed Syrian government claims that security forces had killed one suspect and detained four others in connection with attempts to transport hundreds of landmines to the Lebanese group.
Hezbollah, which receives backing from Iran, continues to be a significant concern for US defense officials due to its military capabilities, which are seen as a threat to security in Lebanon, Israel, and Syria.
