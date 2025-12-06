Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CENTCOM hails Syria for seizing weapons meant for Hezbollah

CENTCOM hails Syria for seizing weapons meant for Hezbollah


2025-12-06 04:02:34
(MENAFN) US Central Command (CENTCOM) praised Syria on Friday for successfully intercepting multiple shipments of weapons that were reportedly intended for Lebanese Hezbollah, according to reports.

"Congratulations to Syria's security forces for recently interdicting multiple weapons shipments. These shipments were intended for Lebanese Hizbollah," CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper stated.

Cooper noted that the US and its regional partners share a common goal in disarming Hezbollah and maintaining stability across the Middle East.

The announcement followed Syrian government claims that security forces had killed one suspect and detained four others in connection with attempts to transport hundreds of landmines to the Lebanese group.

Hezbollah, which receives backing from Iran, continues to be a significant concern for US defense officials due to its military capabilities, which are seen as a threat to security in Lebanon, Israel, and Syria.

MENAFN06122025000045017640ID1110445234



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search