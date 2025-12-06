403
Gaza urges release of detained hospital director
(MENAFN) As the first anniversary of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya’s arrest approaches, Gaza’s Health Ministry has urged the international community to intervene, demand clarity on his whereabouts, and work toward his release. Dr. Abu Safiya is the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital.
He was taken into custody by Israeli forces on December 27, 2024, during a raid on the hospital, reportedly at gunpoint.
Reports from human rights organizations indicate that Abu Safiya, along with other detainees, has suffered abuse and mistreatment during his detention.
“We appeal to the countries of the world to secure the release of Abu Safiya, disclose his fate, and provide him with protection under international law,” said Munir Al-Bursh, head of Gaza’s Health Ministry, in a Telegram post.
Al-Bursh emphasized that medical professionals should never be targeted, asserting that abducting doctors is tantamount to "abducting the very spirit of justice."
He added that Abu Safiya “was not detained for carrying a weapon or harming anyone, but because he practiced his humanitarian profession, carried his stethoscope and compassionate heart, and supported the lives of people when the world abandoned them.”
According to Al-Bursh, Abu Safiya was widely respected across Gaza’s hospitals and operating rooms, consistently aiding the wounded during the Israeli assaults. Since his arrest, he has been prevented from seeing his family and barred from continuing his medical work.
Al-Bursh called for accountability regarding “the crimes of abducting doctors and paramedics and torturing them,” and urged international and human rights organizations to intervene to protect Gaza’s medical personnel and ensure Abu Safiya’s release.
Reports indicate that Israel’s attacks in Gaza since October 2023 have resulted in more than 70,000 deaths, predominantly among women and children, and nearly 171,000 injuries, with violence persisting even after a ceasefire was established two months ago.
