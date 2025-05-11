403
Canadian Premier Calls on Russia to Agree to Ceasefire, Warns of Sanctions
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called on Russia to "come to the table in good faith" for a ceasefire deal in Ukraine or face tougher sanctions, during a statement on Saturday.
Carney shared on X that he had engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders within the Coalition of the Willing.
Canada stands behind a proposed month-long, unconditional ceasefire starting Monday, which Carney described as a critical step toward halting the “senseless and brutal war.”
“Now, Russia must come to the table in good faith,” Carney stated. “If it chooses to reject or delay the ceasefire, we’ll pursue further and stronger sanctions.”
The ceasefire proposal came out of a summit in Kyiv, which saw participation from leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Poland. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted that the US will primarily oversee monitoring, with European countries offering support.
In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed the Western push for a 30-day ceasefire, recalling Moscow’s own three-day truce proposal and accusing Kyiv of failing to respond.
Peskov indicated that Russia is still considering the ceasefire proposal but warned that pressure would not sway Moscow’s position. He reiterated that Moscow remains “open for dialogue” and acknowledged efforts by the Trump administration but criticized Europe for “confronting us very openly.”
