Turkey to host next year’s UN climate change conference

2025-12-06 04:30:15
(MENAFN) Türkiye has been selected to host and chair next year’s UN climate change conference, COP31, following successful negotiations led by Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum at this year’s COP30 in Brazil.

Ayse Uyduranoglu, an economics lecturer at Istanbul’s Bilgi University, assessed the outcomes of COP30 and the significance of Türkiye hosting the next conference. She pointed out that one of COP30’s major shortcomings was the lack of a firm commitment to phase out coal, emphasizing that ending coal use requires long-term planning and clear national timelines.

Uyduranoglu welcomed the increased focus on a “just transition” during COP30, describing it as a positive step, but stressed that the concept would only be effective if the diverse needs of different societal groups are adequately addressed.

Highlighting Türkiye’s geographic and environmental vulnerability — as a Mediterranean country highly exposed to extreme weather — she described hosting COP31 as both symbolically and strategically important. She urged that adaptation policies receive greater attention at the upcoming meeting.

Additionally, Uyduranoglu noted that Türkiye is in the process of preparing its Emissions Trading System (ETS), a key mechanism for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

