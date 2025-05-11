Minister Of Justice: DIBF Core Pillar Of Nation's Cultural Renaissance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi emphasized that the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) has become a core pillar of the Qatari cultural renaissance and a mirror of the scientific and cultural advancements in the nation, thanks to the support and care the prudent Qatari leadership provides to science and knowledge.

During his visit to the 34th edition of DIBF, His Excellency commended the organizational caliber, aesthetic design, and continued advancement of each successive edition.

He toured the Ministry's booth, along with several participating Qatari, Arab, and international publishing houses.

With its booth at DIBF this year, the Ministry of Justice has dedicated a special corner to Qatari legal authors, in pursuit of advancing their skills and encouraging them to innovate through the nation-backed cultural movement. Prestigious rewards will be allocated for this innovation, in addition to devoting an Arabic calligraphy corner to reviving this inveterate art form and enriching the cultural framework as a whole, HE Al Mohannadi highlighted.

His Excellency was briefed on the interactive legal presentations of the Ministry and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, which featured legal publications, awareness-raising programs, and innovative initiatives highlighting key projects and programs aimed at strengthening legal awareness across all segments of the community.

Both government entities are participating with a booth that showcases a flagship interactive knowledge platform spotlighting key legal initiatives and releases, including a debut initiative by Qatari legal authors.

Under one roof, the booth showcases the publications of a group of Qatari writers and researchers affiliated with both government entities, in an initiative that reflects support for national scholarly output and the promotion of Qatar's legal identity.

In addition, the booth features informative presentations on the Official Gazette, the nation's permanent constitution, the legal and judicial journals, as well as the Domestic Achievements Book, prepared and published annually by the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Overall, the corner is receiving a record turnout from visitors, along with high demand for its interactive services and legal publications, with the AI and Arabic calligraphy corners attracting huge crowds, epitomizing the significant interactive initiatives in advancing self-skills and responsiveness to the imperatives of this era, in addition to keeping up with the ongoing wave of modernization and advancement sweeping through the domains of science and knowledge.