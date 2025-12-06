403
FIFA World Cup 2026 draw unveils groups
(MENAFN) The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was held on Friday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump, present at the ceremony, was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize. Several high-profile figures also participated in the event, including Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum, Tom Brady, Robbie Williams, Shaquille O’Neal, Rio Ferdinand, and Wayne Gretzky.
For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams, with 42 nations already securing qualification. Of the remaining six spots, four will be decided through the European qualification play-off, while the other two will come from the intercontinental play-off stage.
If Turkey qualifies for the tournament, the national team will be placed in Group D alongside the USA, Paraguay, and Australia. Turkey is currently preparing for the playoffs, beginning with a decisive semifinal match against Romania. Should they succeed, they will face the winner of the Slovakia–Kosovo clash in the playoff final to secure a World Cup berth.
The playoff semifinals are scheduled for March 26, 2026, with the final taking place on March 31, 2026. The 2026 men’s tournament will be hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.
