403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bushfires destroy homes on New South Wales Coast
(MENAFN) Wildfires tore through parts of eastern Australia on Saturday, resulting in the destruction of up to 16 homes, while many others remain in danger. Authorities issued urgent warnings to residents in several affected areas.
Officials stated, "an emergency warning is in place for the Nimbin Road Koolewong area due to a bush fire burning in a southerly direction behind Glenrock Parade towards Lara Street," advising people living on Nimbin Road, Glenrock Parade, Lara Street, and Nimala Avenue to evacuate immediately.
Koolewong, located on the Central Coast of New South Wales, sits roughly 88 kilometers (54 miles) north of Sydney.
Additional emergency alerts were raised for the Baerami, Baerami Creek, Widden, Yarrawa, and Kerrabee regions due to a large wildfire. Residents who have not yet left were told to take shelter, as authorities noted it is "now too late to leave."
Transportation has also been disrupted, with train services through the affected zones suspended, according to reports.
Meteorologists highlighted that the conditions in the region—high temperatures combined with strong, gusty winds—create "a perfect combination for fires to develop and grow if they do get going," increasing the risk and intensity of the blazes.
Officials stated, "an emergency warning is in place for the Nimbin Road Koolewong area due to a bush fire burning in a southerly direction behind Glenrock Parade towards Lara Street," advising people living on Nimbin Road, Glenrock Parade, Lara Street, and Nimala Avenue to evacuate immediately.
Koolewong, located on the Central Coast of New South Wales, sits roughly 88 kilometers (54 miles) north of Sydney.
Additional emergency alerts were raised for the Baerami, Baerami Creek, Widden, Yarrawa, and Kerrabee regions due to a large wildfire. Residents who have not yet left were told to take shelter, as authorities noted it is "now too late to leave."
Transportation has also been disrupted, with train services through the affected zones suspended, according to reports.
Meteorologists highlighted that the conditions in the region—high temperatures combined with strong, gusty winds—create "a perfect combination for fires to develop and grow if they do get going," increasing the risk and intensity of the blazes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment