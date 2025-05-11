403
Ukraine declares it’s willing to agree on 30-day ceasefire
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga announced on Saturday that Ukraine is prepared to initiate a 30-day “full unconditional ceasefire” with Russia starting Monday. He emphasized that this potential truce covers land, air, and sea operations, and stated that U.S. President Donald Trump is being kept informed of all peace efforts.
The proposal follows Sibiga’s meeting with leaders from France, Germany, Poland, and the UK in Kiev, and a subsequent call with Trump. Sibiga expressed hope that, if Russia agrees and proper monitoring mechanisms are in place, the ceasefire could open the door to peace negotiations and confidence-building measures.
The EU has endorsed the idea, viewing a pause in fighting as a crucial step toward easing civilian suffering and facilitating genuine diplomatic dialogue.
Russia has responded cautiously. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ABC News that Moscow supports a ceasefire “in principle,” but wants key conditions met—chiefly, the suspension of all Western arms shipments to Ukraine during the truce. He also voiced concern that Ukraine might use the pause to strengthen its military by recruiting and training new forces.
Moscow has questioned Kiev’s credibility, accusing Ukraine of violating a previously proposed 72-hour truce during World War II Victory Day celebrations by carrying out numerous attacks, including cross-border operations. Russia said that offer had been intended as a goodwill gesture to encourage dialogue, but Ukraine dismissed it as a propaganda move.
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron warned Russia of potential new sanctions if it rejects the 30-day ceasefire plan. Peskov dismissed these threats, saying Russia is used to such pressure and has learned how to manage its effects.
