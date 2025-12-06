Samastipur Division Launches Special Trains Amid Massive Indigo Flight Cancellations Thousands Of Passengers Get Relief

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 6 (IANS) Amid the ongoing IndiGo Airlines crisis, the Samastipur Railway Division has extended major relief to stranded passengers by launching several long-distance special trains. The divisional administration has also released detailed timetables for these trains.

According to Samastipur Division PRO Ranjit Kumar Singh, special services are being operated from Darbhanga and Patna to Anand Vihar Terminal to accommodate passengers affected by widespread flight disruptions.

According to an official, special train number 05563 from Darbhanga to Anand Vihar Terminal will depart on December 7 at 6:15 PM and will arrive the next day at 8:15 AM.

Similarly, train number 05564 from Anand Vihar Terminal to Darbhanga will depart on December 9, 12:05 PM the next day at 8:00 AM.

Special train number 02395 from Patna to Anand Vihar Terminal will leave on December 7 at 8:30 PM and reach 1.00 PM on December 8.

Similarly, train no. 02396 Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna will depart on December 8 at 1:00 PM and will arrive in Patna the next day at 1:00 PM.

Another train number 02309 - Patna to Anand Vihar Terminal will depart on December 6 and 8, 8:30 PM and arrive the next day at 1:00 PM.

The same train (number 02310) - Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna, departs on December 7 and 9, at 1:00 PM and will arrive the next day at 1:00 PM.

India's largest airline, IndiGo, plunged into a major operational crisis due to an acute crew shortage coupled with newly implemented DGCA regulations.

In the last 36 hours, 25 flights were cancelled in Bihar alone, affecting nearly 3,000 passengers, most of whom were forced to return home without clear guidance.

At Patna Airport, the situation was chaotic, with 25 out of 29 flights being cancelled on Friday.

Only two routes-Delhi-Lucknow-Patna-Ranchi and Hyderabad-Patna-Hyderabad-operated with a single flight each.

Flights were cancelled from multiple major cities, including 8 bound to Delhi, 4 to Kolkata, 3 to Mumbai, 2 to Hyderabad, 4 to Bengaluru, and one each for Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, and Chandigarh.

Passengers spent the night on floors, stairs, and chairs as the airline failed to provide timely updates.