These Stuffed Shells Make A Festive Crowd-Pleaser That's Low On Effort

There is a joyful chaos this time of year that I've finally learned to embrace. A big part of the mayhem is that it's nearly impossible to predict who will be around for dinner.

There is a head-spinning array of holiday gatherings between my daughter's, my husband's and my calendars. Plus, I like to keep the door open for friends and family visiting from out of town who can be hard to pin down. Thankfully, recipes like this one amplify the season's joy while tempering its chaos, allowing me to share a satisfying meal with whoever shows up while keeping my stress level in check.

A pan of these stuffed shells - prepped ahead and stored in the refrigerator or freezer - means there's always a festive, crowd-pleasing dinner at the ready. Although it serves up to eight people, I am happy to make it if I am on my own or feeding only a few mouths, because I know it's just as delicious reheated over the course of several days. The assembled dish can also be baked directly from frozen and takes a little over an hour, making it easy to invite unexpected guests to stay for dinner.Stuffing the shells by hand. Photo by Lauren Bulbin/The Washington Post

Even the act of preparing it calms me. As I stuff each boiled noodle with the lemon-and-garlic-seasoned spinach and ricotta filling, nestling them neatly into the sauce, I feel as if I'm cultivating order from chaos.

When I serve the finished, baked shells and my guests ooh and ahh at their plate of saucy comfort food, I'm filled with contentment knowing they are enjoying a meal that's extra-nourishing, too, with double the usual amount of spinach, and just enough cheese to make the dish creamy and rich while keeping it light and healthful.

It's the kind of recipe that frees me to feed my loved ones well in a relaxed way while delighting in the spontaneity of the season - something I wish for you, too.

---

Stuffed Shells with Spinach and Ricotta

Active time: 30 minutes.

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Servings: 7-8 (makes about 35 stuffed shells)

These pasta shells stuffed with spinach and cheese offer familiar saucy, comfort-food appeal in a healthier way. The ricotta filling packs double the usual amount of spinach, and there's just enough cheese to make the shells creamy and rich while keeping them light and fresh.

Substitutions: Part-skim ricotta cheese >> whole-milk ricotta cheese. Dairy-free? >> Use nondairy ricotta and parmesan.

Make ahead: The dish can be assembled, covered with foil and refrigerated for up to 1 day, or frozen for up to 3 months, until ready to bake. If freezing, bake from frozen for about 1 hour 15 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed

12 ounces jumbo pasta shells

Two (10-ounce) packages chopped frozen spinach, defrosted

3 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

One (15-ounce) container part-skim ricotta cheese

1/2 cup (2 ounces) grated parmesan cheese, divided

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 large egg, lightly beaten

3 1/4 cups marinara sauce, homemade or store-bought (one 28-ounce jar; see related recipe)

DIRECTIONS

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and season it with salt, if desired. Set a large sheet pan near your workspace. Add the pasta to the boiling water, and cook until al dente according to the package directions. Drain, spread out on the prepared sheet pan and let cool completely.

Meanwhile, place the spinach in a fine-mesh strainer or colander, and use your hands to squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Transfer the spinach to a medium bowl; add the garlic, oil, lemon zest, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, the red pepper flakes and black pepper, and stir to combine. Add the ricotta, 1/4 cup (1 ounce) of the parmesan and the egg, and stir to combine.

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Coat the bottom of a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish with 1 1/4 cups of the sauce. Fill each shell with a generous 1 tablespoon of the filling, arranging them in the baking dish as you go. Spoon the remaining 2 cups of marinara on top, spreading into an even layer, and cover with foil.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling. (You will need to lift the foil to check.) Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes, then sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup (1 ounce) of parmesan and serve, family-style.

Nutritional Facts per serving (about 4 shells), based on 8 | Calories: 342, Fat: 11g, Saturated Fat: 5g, Carbohydrates: 46g, Sodium: 626mg, Cholesterol: 81mg, Protein: 20g, Fiber: 6g, Sugar: 10g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.