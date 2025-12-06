ASI Booked In Jammu For Assaulting Biker
Jammu- An FIR has been registered against an assistant sub-inspector in Doda after a video purportedly showing him physically assaulting a two-wheeler rider in full public view went viral on social media.
“On December 3, a written complaint was lodged at the DH Doda police post by Anzar Majid Malik, alleging that ASI Ghulam Ali, a resident of Sadeeqabad, wrongfully restrained and assaulted him.
“Acting promptly on the complaint, an FIR under relevant sections of law was registered at the Doda police station, and an investigation was initiated,” police said in a statement.
