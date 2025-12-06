Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIST 100 Index Climbs, Closing Above 11,000 Points

2025-12-06 03:03:13
(MENAFN) Turkey's primary stock gauge, the BIST 100, concluded Friday at 11,007.37 points, reflecting an increase of 0.81%.

The day began with the index at 10,923.58 points, and Borsa Istanbul's benchmark index advanced by 88.86 points compared to Thursday's settlement.

During intraday trading, the lowest point recorded was 10,909.34, while the index peaked at 11,015.54.

The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood near 10.4 trillion Turkish liras ($245.2 billion), accompanied by a trading turnover of 141 billion liras ($3.32 billion).

Out of the listed stocks, 74 experienced gains, whereas 24 witnessed declines relative to the previous session.

In the commodities market, gold was priced at $4,242.30 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was valued at $63.7 per barrel as of 7:50 pm local time (1550 GMT).

Currency exchange rates showed the US dollar at 42.5115 liras, the euro at 49.5590 liras, and the British pound trading at 56.7835 liras.

