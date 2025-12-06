Azerbaijan, Qatar Agree To Intensify Collaborative Efforts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, during the Doha Forum, Trend reports.

Hajiyev shared the outcome of the meeting in a post on his official X page.

“On the sidelines of the Doha Forum, I was pleased to meet with H.E. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation of the State of Qatar.

During the meeting we discussed how to further enhance the brotherly relations between our countries and agreed to intensify our cooperation across areas of mutual interest," the post said.

The Doha Forum serves as a global venue for dialogue, uniting policy leaders to address pressing global concerns and to establish innovative, action-oriented networks. The subject of the Doha Forum 2025, scheduled for December 6-7, urges stakeholders to transcend rhetoric and implement tangible initiatives to promote sustainable prosperity and rectify injustice. It underscores the necessity for a cohesive strategy that amalgamates policy innovation, equitable and transparent resource distribution, and cooperative solutions to foster a more just and sustainable future.