Amir Presents Annual Doha Forum Award To Alex Thier And Saad Mohseni
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, presented the Doha Forum Award to Alex Thier and Saad Mohseni in recognition of their 'transformative' work in challenging environments such as Palestine and Afghanistan, where they have worked to provide access to education for children.
The Doha Forum has built a tradition over the years of awarding individuals or organisations for their courageous work.
