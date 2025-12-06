Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Presents Annual Doha Forum Award To Alex Thier And Saad Mohseni

Amir Presents Annual Doha Forum Award To Alex Thier And Saad Mohseni


2025-12-06 03:01:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, presented the Doha Forum Award to Alex Thier and Saad Mohseni in recognition of their 'transformative' work in challenging environments such as Palestine and Afghanistan, where they have worked to provide access to education for children.

The Doha Forum has built a tradition over the years of awarding individuals or organisations for their courageous work.

MENAFN06122025000063011010ID1110445052



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search