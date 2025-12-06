403
Envoys Intensify Dialogue on Lasting Peace for Ukraine
(MENAFN) US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, serving as an informal advisor to President Donald Trump, convened their sixth meeting in two weeks with Ukrainian representatives, according to the State Department. The discussions centered on formulating measures that could help move the conflict toward a conclusion.
Over two days of what were described as "constructive" exchanges with Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff Andriy Hnatov, the parties concentrated on "advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine," as stated in the department’s summary.
Umerov reiterated that Ukraine’s foremost objective remains achieving an agreement that "protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and provides a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future."
The participants additionally reviewed outcomes from recent American engagements with Russian officials, as well as potential measures that might bring the prolonged conflict—now approaching its fourth year—closer to resolution.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday with Witkoff and Kushner to deliberate on a peace initiative. Afterward, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov indicated that Moscow anticipates Washington will share the conclusions of the ongoing US-Ukraine talks being held in Florida.
During the Florida meetings, the American and Ukrainian delegations examined essential deterrence capabilities necessary for sustaining enduring peace and reached an understanding on a structure for future security assurances.
