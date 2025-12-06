Year-End 2025: Harrier To Safari-Bumper Discounts On Tata Motors Cars - Full Details Inside!
Year-End Discount by Tata Motors: Tata Motors has announced huge discounts for December 2025. This is the perfect opportunity to buy a sturdy Tata car. Find out how much discount is available on which car below.
Tata Motors is offering huge year-end discounts on its ICE cars like Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Get cash discounts, exchange benefits, and more.
Get up to ₹75,000 off on 2025 Harrier & Safari high-spec models, or up to ₹1 lakh on older models. Both SUVs feature a 170 HP 2.0L diesel engine with MT/AT options.
Save up to ₹25,000 on the new Altroz, or up to ₹85,000 on pre-facelift models. It comes with petrol, diesel, and CNG engine options, with prices from ₹6.30 lakh.
Get up to ₹40,000 off on all Punch petrol and CNG variants. Opt for an older MY2025 model and save up to ₹75,000. It features an 88 HP 1.2L petrol engine (MT/AMT).
Save up to ₹55,000 on MY2024 Tiago and Tigor models, or ₹35,000 on new MY2025 stock. Both offer petrol and CNG options with MT and AMT gearboxes.
Save up to ₹50,000 on Tata Nexon this December. The offer is valid on petrol, diesel, and CNG variants for both MY2024 and MY2025 models. Engine options include a 120 HP turbo-petrol.
Save up to ₹50,000 on MY2024 Tata Curvv models or ₹40,000 on MY2025 units. It shares engines with the Nexon but has no CNG option. Disclaimer: Discounts may vary by location.
