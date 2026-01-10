UN Delegation Visits Southern Syria To Monitor Israeli Incursions, Violations Against Civilians

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: A United Nations delegation visited Quneitra Governorate in southwestern Syria today to discuss Israeli incursions and violations against civilians and to assess the humanitarian situation in the region.

Headed by Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations at the United Nations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the delegation met with local officials and a group of residents and civilians affected by the repeated Israeli incursions and ongoing violations.

The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the occupied Syrian Golan announced yesterday the commencement of patrols and the establishment of nighttime checkpoints in a number of villages and towns in the northern Quneitra countryside.

Israel continues its attacks and violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement through incursions into southern Syria and attacks on civilians through raids, arbitrary arrests, forced displacement, destruction of property, and the bulldozing of agricultural lands.

Syria continues to demand the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from its territory, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities, deter the occupation practices, and compel it to withdraw completely from southern Syria and return to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.