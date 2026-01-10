VIDEO: Pakistan Citrus Festival Inaugural Day Sees Large Turnout At Al Wakrah Old Souq

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural edition of the Pakistan Citrus Festival kicked off on Saturday at Al Wakrah Old Souq, drawing a large crowd of visitors on its opening day and adding vibrancy to the popular winter destination.

Organised in collaboration between the Embassy of Pakistan in Qatar and Al Wakrah Old Souq management, the festival showcases Pakistan's world-famous citrus produce, particularly kinnows, alongside oranges, mandarins and a wide range of citrus-based products, including sweets, juices and desserts.

The festival is being held at Fardat Al Madhoub, the seaside area of Al Wakrah Old Souq, and will continue until January 18, welcoming visitors daily from 4pm to 9pm, making it a family-friendly winter attraction.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar H E Muhammad Aamer said,“welcome to the first edition of the Pakistan Citrus Festival in Qatar.

Pakistan produces around 2.4 million tonnes of citrus annually, and we are the 12th largest citrus producer in the world.”

He highlighted that Doha is a key destination that the Pakistani government is looking at as part of its export strategy.

He added that Pakistan is keen to strengthen its agricultural exports to Qatar, highlighting the country's growing presence in regional markets.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Saad, an exhibitor at the festival, said that citrus fruits, especially kinnows, are highly popular due to their naturally sweet taste.

“While mangoes are Pakistan's summer fruit, citrus, particularly kinnows, are our winter specialty,” he noted, adding that prices of kinnows at the festival average around QR30 per box.

Its location within one of Qatar's main winter tourist hubs, the festival attracted families, residents, and tourists alike.

A visiting family told The Peninsula,“We are visiting Qatar with our family, and while passing through Al Wakrah Old Souq, we noticed the crowd here. The exhibition offers not only fresh fruit but also citrus-based sweets, ice cream and juices, which makes it enjoyable for children as well.”

Pakistan exports around 400,000 tonnes of kinnows annually to global markets, supported by internationally recognised GlobalGAP and HACCP quality certifications.

Citrus exports, particularly kinnows, generated an estimated $328.5 million in revenue during 2024–2025, reflecting rising international demand.

The festival further adds to Qatar's growing calendar of international product exhibitions, underlining the country's role as an open market that attracts traders, investors and cultural showcases from around the world.