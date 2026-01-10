Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syrian Army Says Stopping Operations In Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud: State Media

Syrian Army Says Stopping Operations In Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud: State Media


2026-01-10 02:19:25
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Syrian army said on Saturday that it was stopping military operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud neighbourhood, where it has clashed for days with Kurdish fighters, state media reported.

In a statement to the official SANA news agency, the military announced "a halt to all military operations in the Sheikh Maqsud neighbourhood of Aleppo, starting at 3:00pm (1200 GMT)", adding that Kurdish forces would be "transferred" to the Kurdish-controlled city of Tabaqa in northeastern Syria.

Recommended For You

An AFP correspondent outside Sheikh Maqsud heard sporadic gunfire from the neighbourhood after the army's announcement.

MENAFN10012026000049011007ID1110581425



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search