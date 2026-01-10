Syrian Army Says Stopping Operations In Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud: State Media
The Syrian army said on Saturday that it was stopping military operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud neighbourhood, where it has clashed for days with Kurdish fighters, state media reported.
In a statement to the official SANA news agency, the military announced "a halt to all military operations in the Sheikh Maqsud neighbourhood of Aleppo, starting at 3:00pm (1200 GMT)", adding that Kurdish forces would be "transferred" to the Kurdish-controlled city of Tabaqa in northeastern Syria.
An AFP correspondent outside Sheikh Maqsud heard sporadic gunfire from the neighbourhood after the army's announcement.
