Indonesia Shines At ACES Awards 2025 With Outstanding Wins Across Leadership, Sustainability, And Innovation

The 2025 ACES Awards Gala Dinner Day 1 was officially inaugurated with a speech delivered by the distinguished Deputy Minister of Tourism of The Republic of Indonesia, Ni Luh Puspa.

BALI, INDONESIA - 4 December 2025 – Indonesia emerged as one of the strongest performers at this year's ACES Awards 2025, with multiple organisations and leaders recognised for excellence in leadership, sustainability, innovation, and community impact.ACES Awards Organiser MORS Group CEO Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan said that Indonesia's presence "signals a nation undergoing a dynamic shift in leadership maturity," highlighting the country's growing sophistication in governance, sustainability integration, and mission-driven performance.Dr Shanggari also said that Indonesia's strong slate of winners sends a clear message to the region, that future belongs to leaders who blend vision with accountability, innovation with social conscience, and growth with sustainability.She reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Indonesia's expanding leadership ecosystem through deeper jury partnerships, capacity-building programmes, and platforms that showcase Indonesian excellence across Asia and beyond."Looking ahead, the outlook for Indonesian participation remains strong."With rising youth leadership, strengthened governance, and increased investment in sustainability, the country is expected to play an even greater role in shaping the ACES Awards narrative in the years to come," she added.

Indonesia's Standout Winners at ACES Awards 2025

BINUS Group was honoured with Outstanding Leaders in Asia for its transformative impact on the education sector under CEO Ir. Bernard Gunawan.

won Asia's Most Admirable Young Leaders for elevating aesthetic healthcare standards led by founder Dr. Ayu Widianingrum.secured the Green Innovation Award for groundbreaking sustainable mining practices like nickel slag repurposing and coral restoration.received dual recognition as Asia's Most Admirable Young Leaders and the Green Initiative Award for its innovative, community-driven environmental programs and the leadership of founder Christoph Dörn.stood out, winning both Industry Champions of the Year and Asia's Most Admirable Young Leaders for its leadership in alternative investments and values-driven financial products. Finally,earned the Community Initiative Award for its far-reaching programs addressing education, environmental wellbeing, and disaster response.