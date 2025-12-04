China Airlines Begins Service To Phoenix

Dhaka: Taiwan's China Airlines (CAL) has launched non-stop flights between Taipei and Phoenix, marking the airline's seventh North American hub and its first in the American Southwest.

The 12-hour flight, about six hours shorter than itineraries with connections, will operate three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays using the Airbus A350-900.

China Airlines Chairman Kao Shing-Hwang said Phoenix will serve as a gateway for business and leisure travelers in the region.

The inaugural flight on December 3 was fully booked.

Passengers can connect onward through interline agreements with Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, WestJet, and Sun Country Airlines to U.S. cities including Denver, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Chicago.

The inaugural ceremony featured Lin Yu-Min, a Taiwan-born MLB player with Arizona Diamondbacks affiliates, and a lottery awarding five travelers signed baseballs.

Passengers were served Michelin 3-Star dishes from Les Palais restaurant, specialty cocktails, and Peet's Coffee, which will be available on all Premium Business and Premium Economy flights starting next year.

The new route aims to boost tourism and business travel to the American heartland, strengthening Taiwan-U.S. air connectivity.

-B