Coinfello: The First Self-Sovereign AI Agent For Using And Automating Any Smart Contract

HyperPlay Labs Inc., a leader in crypto, software distribution, and wallet innovation, will this week announce the launch of CoinFello at DevConnect in Buenos Aires, Argentina. CoinFello is the world's first AI agentic app for using and automating any smart contract protocol. CoinFello provides users with a simple chat interface that can understand on-chain context, execute user intents, and automate smart contract interactions, all in plain language.

CoinFello combines the user's wallet with a user agent that anticipates user needs to make crypto easy, fun, and safe, making way for mainstream users to onboard into DeFi.

Built on both EigenCloud and the MetaMask Smart Accounts Kit, developed by Consensys, CoinFello ensures that users remain in full custody of their funds while interacting with CoinFello's advanced AI LLM. CoinFello receives a delegation from the user's existing MetaMask wallet (or can create a new MetaMask wallet directly within the CoinFello app).

CoinFello enables MetaMask users to leverage an intuitive, intent-based system, solving many of the greatest user experience problems preventing the mainstream adoption of crypto, such as discovery of DeFi protocols that best meet a user's needs, abstracting away the complexities of dealing with gas, explaining what smart contracts do in plain language, and automating cross-chain transactions. For example, CoinFello users can prevent liquidations by asking their assistant to automatically reallocate funds in case of black swan events, such as those seen in October 2025, where worth of liquidations happened on Ethereum and EVM-compatible networks alone.

At every layer of the crypto experience, CoinFello works to make things easier. CoinFello users can complete complex transactions without ever navigating to a website-based dapp. Instead, users tell their agent what they'd like to execute, and the agent interfaces with the relevant smart contracts directly on the user's behalf. CoinFello presents users with the smart contract interaction (or automation) for approval ahead of executing it.

CoinFello is the first solution that is both fully self-sovereign and supports any smart contract interaction on any EVM chain. With a context-aware conversational AI interface, users can simply say,“Sell my meme coins to buy more ETH,” or“use the liquidity in my wallet to ensure my loan positions are not liquidated during market fluctuations,” and the application handles the rest, presenting the user with an overview of the action to be taken first. CoinFello abstracts away complexities like gas fees, chain selection, token swapping, and bridging, making smart contract interactions simple.

CoinFello is available now in a private alpha testing cohort, with a public release slated for Q1 2026.

For more information and to join the waitlist, users can visit coinfello.com.

About HyperPlay Labs

HyperPlay Labs is the creator of both CoinFello and HyperPlay. HyperPlay is the leading web3 gaming infrastructure solution, providing wallet interoperability, questing, and censorship-resistant game distribution. HyperPlay Labs team members are veterans of crypto, AI, and gaming. HyperPlay originates from within MetaMask and was founded to solve the largest UX problems around onboarding mainstream audiences into the decentralized web.

About EigenCloud

EigenCloud is the world's first verifiable cloud, enabling developers to build applications, AI products, and AI agents that are provably trustworthy. Built on top of the EigenLayer restaking protocol, EigenCloud extends Ethereum's security across the digital and even physical world, allowing developers to verify any input, event, or computation using cryptoeconomic guarantees. With primitives like EigenAI for verifiable inference, EigenCompute for secure offchain execution, and EigenDA for high-throughput data availability, EigenCloud introduces verifiability-as-a-service to launch a new era of cloud computing. Its services are backed by over $14B in staked assets, with more than 190 Autonomous Verifiable Services (AVSs) in development and 40+ live on mainnet. For more information, users can visit eigencloud.xyz.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading Ethereum software company, building the infrastructure, tools, and protocols that power the world's largest decentralized ecosystem. Founded in 2014 by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, Consensys has played a foundational role in Ethereum's growth, from pioneering products like MetaMask, Linea, and Infura to shaping protocol development and staking infrastructure. Today, Consensys continues to lead Ethereum's evolution through strategic R&D and direct contributions to network upgrades like the Merge and Pectra. With a global product suite and deep roots across the ecosystem, Consensys is uniquely positioned to accelerate Ethereum's role as the trust layer for a new global economy, one that is decentralized, programmable, and open to all. To learn more, users can visit consensys.io.