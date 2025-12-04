Route Closures Planned For Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- Several roads in Aqaba will be closed on Friday to facilitate the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon, scheduled for December 5, 2025, according to the Public Security Directorate.The closures will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and include:Al-Farouq Street in both directions, from Airport Street to its junction with Al-Istiqlal Street.All side streets leading to Al-Farouq Street.Al-Istiqlal Street up to the Hotels Roundabout.King Hussein Street from the InterContinental Hotel to the Al-Sharif Al-Hussein Bin Ali Roundabout.Al-Sharif Al-Hussein Bin Ali Roundabout toward Al-Thawra Square (one-way).Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during the event, including Al-Muhafadha Street, the one-way segment of Al-Sharif Al-Hussein Bin Ali Roundabout toward Al-Istiqlal Street, Al-Istiqlal Street toward the Al-Mahdood intersection, Al-Hammamat Al-Tunisiyah Street, Al-Sulta Street toward the airport, and internal streets in the central Al-Mahdood area. Drivers are also urged to avoid stopping or parking along the marathon route.The Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon will feature multiple categories: a 21 km race, a 21 km relay, a 10 km race, and a 4 km children's race, with participants from various nationalities.