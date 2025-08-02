Look: Sheikh Hamdan Shares New Heartwarming Photos With Baby Girl Hind

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram on Saturday to share new photos of more heartwarming moments between him and his fourth child, Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

On March 22, Sheikh Hamdan announced the birth of baby Hind, sharing his joy with the world in a brief message . Weeks later, he posted the first photograph of his newborn child .

Besides Hind, the Dubai royal has three children- Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, who was born in February 2023, two years after twins Sheikha and Rashid .

Two heartwarming new photos were shared by Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Saturday.

In the first photo, little Hind, wearing a charming blue dress, is seen gently clasping her father's fingers with her tiny hand, a tender gesture that captures the warmth and closeness between them.

In another photo, the royal cradles baby Hind securely in his arms, reflecting a sense of protection and pride. Her face remains hidden from view in the Instagram story, preserving a touch of privacy. Take a look:

Sheikh Hamdan is an active Instagram user and he often shares pictures of his children on the social platform. He regualrly shares snippets of his life with a large following of nearly 17 million accounts.