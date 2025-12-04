Here Are The Best Christmas Markets To Visit In Europe This Winter

It is that time of the year when the festive cheer is in the air, that spirit of Yuletide is hard to miss. Yes, Christmas is here and so is the season of joy and giving. And nothing screams Christmas more than the vibrant markets set up in town squares and city halls that draw hordes of visitors, which includes locals and tourists alike. Synonymous with decorated chalets, soulful music, twinkling lights, and artisanal goods, a visit to these colourful markets is a great way to soak in the festive spirit and enjoy the holiday season.

Medieval origins

It's key to note that the history of Christmas markets dates back as early as the 13th century, with the Vienna markets of 1296 being one of the oldest documented markets. They were believed to have been held for 14 days in December at the behest of the ruling Duke. The Christmas markets of Dresden and Nuremberg in Germany are again some of the other older markets and have been celebrated since the 15th century. Back in the day, these markets were centred around the main town Church and they retailed handmade goods including pottery and goodies like cakes and other baked delicacies.

Recommended For You

It was not until the Industrial Revolution of the late 18th century that Christmas markets grew bigger and better with a large number of stalls retailing all sorts of gifts, goodies and knick knacks. One of the major reasons for this growth was the rise in the income levels of the working class and in the general standard of living. Thus, the version of the markets you see today trace their origins to the 18th and 19th centuries where the idea of Christmas trees, decorations and ornaments took shape. It goes without saying that if you are looking to enjoy the essence of Christmas markets, those of Europe must be on your list. Most of these markets open as early as the third week of November and stretch all the way to Christmas; so here is a low down on some of the best markets you can visit this year.

German Markets: Of timeless charm

A great place to start your Christmas market hopping is by visiting the ones in Germany. The capital city of Berlin has over 50 diverse markets. Most of them are set against historic backdrops (think the City Hall, Berlin Cathedral, Potsdamer Platz and the like) and boast of breathtaking decorations, awe inspiring lights and some unique stalls retailing bespoke artefacts and gourmet food. The Berliner Weihnachtszeit near the Berlin City Hall (Rathaus) is one of the most vibrant markets in the city and makes for a great family outing with its ice-skating rink, carousels and a Ferris wheel, which is a whopping 50-metre-high!

There are specific times when Santa Claus flies through the sky on his sleigh, which is a big draw for children. Apart from shopping for gifts and ornaments, do take time to try out local specialities like baked apples and different varieties of Bratwurst (German sausage). If handmade and artisanal goods are your calling, the Christmas market aka Weihnachtszauber on Gendarmenmarkt is a must visit. From artisanal candles and ceramics to paintings and pottery, you can find a whole range of superior handicrafts here. The Christmas winter village at Alexanderplatz is again a popular hotspot.

Apart from Berlin, the markets in Munich and Frankfurt are also known for their native charm. A key highlight is the Munich Christkindlmarkt in Marienplatz square, which dates to the 14th century and is known for its unmatched Bavarian charm even today. Its distinctive feature is the fact that it is the country's largest Nativity scene market and hence is a great place to pick up one for the festival. Similarly, the Pink Christmas Market in Friedrich-Stoltze-Platz in Frankfurt is a nod to diversity and inclusion and boasts of a wide range of vegan and vegetarian dishes. The Christmas market set against the famous Cologne cathedral is another one worth visiting with its bevy of red-roofed stalls retailing everything from traditional decorations to tree ornaments and handmade gifts. Do not forget to sample local treats like pretzels and Gebrannte mandeln (roasted almonds).

Strasbourg the 'Capital of Christmas'

While Paris is one of the most alluring places to visit during Christmas, head over to Strasbourg in the Alsace region of eastern France for a slice of tradition. The entire city is decked up for Christmas with houses, store fronts, city squares and streets exuding a fairy tale like ambience. The Alsace region is known for being the original home of the Christmas tree, and it is in the Sélestat village of the region that the tree was first documented in 1521. In Strasbourg, head over to Place Kléber to witness one of Europe's tallest trees, which is a massive 30 metres in height.

It is richly adorned with colourful ornaments like baubles, ribbons, candy canes, clay figurines and even candles. Interestingly in the past, Christmas trees in the region were decked with edible goodies like apples, candies and nuts. The Christmas market which dates to 1570 hosts over 300 chalets and promises a magical experience for visitors as they savour bredle (biscuits) amidst aromas of cinnamon and spice that permeate the air. If you have time make sure to visit the smaller villages like Colmar and Kaysersberg for some unforgettable experiences.

Festive Markets: A universal tradition

The Austrian cities of Vienna and Salzburg again serve oodles of old-world charm when it comes to Christmas markets. The capital city is known for some renowned markets with the Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz being particularly beautiful. With the magnificent neo-Gothic city hall as the background, this one has a large ice-skating area, close to 100 stalls and several attractive advent displays.

From gourmet pastries to roasted potatoes, there are delectable gastronomical delights apart from plenty of artefacts and traditional crafts. While the markets at Schönbrunn Palace and Belvedere Palace offer a touch of regal flair, they are also some of the best places to get your share of the famous Christmas Punch as well as a bag of roasted chestnuts. The festive markets of Salzburg in Domplatz and Residenzplatz are again rooted in tradition and are known to be one of the most beautiful Advent markets in Europe. From readings of Christmas stories for children to sing along open choirs and rich musical performances, the atmosphere in these markets is joyous to say the least. Traditional Austrian snacks like Lebkuchen (gingerbread), Krapfen (doughnuts) and Kartoffelpuffer (potato pancakes) are worth a try.

Often considered as one of the most beautiful Christmas destinations, Prague does not disappoint when it comes to its markets. Make sure to catch the markets at Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square, where you can shop for Christmas potpourri, ornaments made from straw, wood and glass as well as festive items like crocheted toys and scented incense cones. Chimney cakes or trdelník, which is a sweet pastry with delicious fillings like fruits, ice-cream and Nutella are a speciality in the markets of Prague.

...