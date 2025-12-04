Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Festi Hf.: Issuance Of Bills


2025-12-04 04:01:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi hf. has completed the sale of a new six-month bill, FESTI260616, in the nominal amount of ISK 1,300 million, at terms corresponding to a 7.94% flat interest rate. The bill is expected to be admitted to trading and listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

This was not a public offering. The issuance was also exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to items (a), (c) and (d) of Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the publication of a prospectus when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as implemented in Act No. 14/2020.

Íslandsbanki ́s securities sales managed the sale of the bills and will handle their listing.

The issue date is December 11, 2025.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... )


MENAFN04122025004107003653ID1110435557



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search