Festi Hf.: Issuance Of Bills
This was not a public offering. The issuance was also exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to items (a), (c) and (d) of Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the publication of a prospectus when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as implemented in Act No. 14/2020.
Íslandsbanki ́s securities sales managed the sale of the bills and will handle their listing.
The issue date is December 11, 2025.
For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... )
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment