Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Romania Eliminates Maritime Drone in Black Sea Waters

Romania Eliminates Maritime Drone in Black Sea Waters


2025-12-04 03:17:58
(MENAFN) Romania has eliminated an uncrewed maritime drone in Black Sea waters after military officials identified it as a danger to commercial shipping lanes, defense authorities announced Wednesday.

A Romanian Navy patrol vessel equipped with explosive ordnance disposal specialists identified the unmanned device approximately 36 nautical miles east of Constanța, the nation's primary Black Sea port, according to a statement from the country's Defense Ministry.

Military personnel secured clearance to neutralize the craft after assessment teams concluded it represented a hazard to vessels transiting the region, the ministry confirmed.

The defense apparatus emphasized that Romanian maritime forces conduct continuous surveillance operations across their territorial waters in coordination with allied NATO nations, the statement noted.

Authorities issued a navigation alert warning that floating naval mines and autonomous sea drones remain persistent threats to maritime safety throughout Black Sea shipping corridors.

The incident underscores escalating security concerns in the strategic waterway as military activity intensifies in the region.

MENAFN04122025000045017169ID1110435450



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search