Romania Eliminates Maritime Drone in Black Sea Waters
(MENAFN) Romania has eliminated an uncrewed maritime drone in Black Sea waters after military officials identified it as a danger to commercial shipping lanes, defense authorities announced Wednesday.
A Romanian Navy patrol vessel equipped with explosive ordnance disposal specialists identified the unmanned device approximately 36 nautical miles east of Constanța, the nation's primary Black Sea port, according to a statement from the country's Defense Ministry.
Military personnel secured clearance to neutralize the craft after assessment teams concluded it represented a hazard to vessels transiting the region, the ministry confirmed.
The defense apparatus emphasized that Romanian maritime forces conduct continuous surveillance operations across their territorial waters in coordination with allied NATO nations, the statement noted.
Authorities issued a navigation alert warning that floating naval mines and autonomous sea drones remain persistent threats to maritime safety throughout Black Sea shipping corridors.
The incident underscores escalating security concerns in the strategic waterway as military activity intensifies in the region.
