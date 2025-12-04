Makenita Resources More Than Doubles Its Landholdings In The Sisson West Tungsten Project In New Brunswick, Canada

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTCID: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) wishes to announce that it has more than doubled its landholdings on the "Sisson West Tungsten Project" in New Brunswick, Canada. The "Sisson West Tungsten Project" now consists of approximately 9,400 contiguous acres prospective for Tungsten which directly borders the Sisson Tungsten Mine in New Brunswick. On November 13,the Sisson Tungsten Mine was just chosen by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, as one of the first "Nation-Building Projects." Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Makenita's may not necessarily indicate mineralization on the company's property.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources Inc, stated, "We are very pleased to more than double our footprint on the "Sisson West Tungsten Project" at a time when the price of tungsten is near year highs, up more than 100 percent this year according to Fastmarkets2. When you couple this massive increase in the tungsten price, with the fact that Prime Minister Mark Carney has just chosen the Sisson Tungsten Mine directly bordering us as one the first 'Nation-Building Projects," as well as the small share count of just over 30 million, management feels that Makenita is shaping up to have a very active 2026. We expect to be active on our projects in the coming weeks and management has a very strong conviction for corporate growth in 2026."







Figure 1. Sisson West Tungsten Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



This new acreage was acquired via staking.

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.