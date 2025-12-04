LIFT, The Yellowknives Dene First Nation, And Det'on Cho Environmental Win The Hearts Of Gold Trailblazer Award From The Northwest Territories And Nunavut Chamber Of Mines

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Li-FT Power Ltd.("" or the "") is pleased to announce that LIFT, the Yellowknives Dene First Nation ("YKDFN"), and Det'on Cho Environmental ("DCE") have been jointly awarded the Trailblazer Award by the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Chamber of Mines (the "Chamber") in recognition of their leadership, innovation, and commitment to creating real and lasting career-oriented opportunities for Indigenous community members in the mineral exploration and development industry in association with LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project.

The Chambers' Hearts of Gold awards shine a spotlight on success stories in the Northwest Territories mining sector, recognizing that the industry's success reflects the people and organizations with vision, leadership and commitment along with the territory's mineral potential. The Trailblazer award recognizes an individual, organization or organizational initiative that has blazed a path forward, turning opportunity into action.

The LIFT-YKDFN-DCE collaboration showcases an innovative model for how industry, Indigenous governments, and Indigenous-owned businesses can work together to create real socioeconomic benefits while honouring local expertise, environmental stewardship, and community priorities. Through the collaboration, LIFT has invested in hiring, training, and capacity building for northern Indigenous community members across its Yellowknife Lithium Project. These efforts have been bolstered by DCE's leadership as an Indigenous-owned corporation with a strong record of creating opportunities for Indigenous people and local businesses. YKDFN's training arm, Dechįta Nàowo, continuously works to provide relevant training opportunities for members to enable easier entry into meaningful roles, including those needed by both DCE and LIFT.

YKDFN Chief Ernest Betsina comments: "This collaboration is creating real opportunities for our people. By working together, we're opening the door to good jobs, new skills, and future business growth for Yellowknives Dene members. These investments today will help our workers and businesses lead the economic development happening on our lands tomorrow."

Mark Lewis, CEO of Det'on Cho Group of Companies, remarks: "Our success comes from investing in our people and creating opportunities that last. Through this collaboration with YKDFN and LIFT, we're building a strong northern workforce and supporting Indigenous-owned businesses that can thrive for years to come. Together, we're proving that northern-led solutions deliver meaningful results for our people and for the North."

April Hayward, CSO of LIFT, comments: "The Trailblazer Award reflects the strength of a partnership built on commitment, respect, and shared purpose, demonstrating what is possible when industry and Indigenous leadership work side by side to advance opportunities on Indigenous lands."

About LIFT

