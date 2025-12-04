Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,140 Over Past Day
Additionally, Russian forces have lost: 11,396 (+3) tanks, 23,685 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 34,809 (+29) artillery systems, 1,556 (+1) MLRS1, 253 (+0) air defense systems, 430 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 86,476 (+245) tactical UAVs, 4,024 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 68,813 (+125) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,012 (+0) pieces of special equipment.
Figures are being updated.Read also: Drone operators destroy three Russian shelters on Kursk axis
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 3, by22:00, there had been 158 combat engagements on the front.
