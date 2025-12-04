403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Clash erupts between Ukrainian troops, HUR over clinic rental
(MENAFN) Tensions flared between Ukrainian troops and the military intelligence service (HUR) in a dispute over control of a rented clinic, according to reports.
On Wednesday evening, members of HUR reportedly stormed the October sanatorium on the outskirts of the capital, “knocking down the gates and breaking down the fence,” law enforcement sources told media outlets.
The intelligence personnel fired shots into the air and at the ground, taking ten soldiers captive and inflicting “significant injuries,” according to the reports.
The captured soldiers were later released, but HUR forces barricaded themselves inside the facility, denying entry to both local law enforcement and military police.
The intelligence service asserted that they had legally rented the sanatorium and that the soldiers were present without permission. “They were there illegally,” the statement said, according to reports.
However, the soldiers maintained that they had leased the sanatorium from its owners and were operating under the guidance of the local military administration and directives from the Ukrainian Ground Forces.
A law enforcement source noted that neither side had filed an official complaint with police before the confrontation escalated.
Earlier reports indicate that Ukrainian units have occasionally engaged in friendly fire incidents due to limited coordination among forces, highlighting ongoing challenges in the military structure.
On Wednesday evening, members of HUR reportedly stormed the October sanatorium on the outskirts of the capital, “knocking down the gates and breaking down the fence,” law enforcement sources told media outlets.
The intelligence personnel fired shots into the air and at the ground, taking ten soldiers captive and inflicting “significant injuries,” according to the reports.
The captured soldiers were later released, but HUR forces barricaded themselves inside the facility, denying entry to both local law enforcement and military police.
The intelligence service asserted that they had legally rented the sanatorium and that the soldiers were present without permission. “They were there illegally,” the statement said, according to reports.
However, the soldiers maintained that they had leased the sanatorium from its owners and were operating under the guidance of the local military administration and directives from the Ukrainian Ground Forces.
A law enforcement source noted that neither side had filed an official complaint with police before the confrontation escalated.
Earlier reports indicate that Ukrainian units have occasionally engaged in friendly fire incidents due to limited coordination among forces, highlighting ongoing challenges in the military structure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment