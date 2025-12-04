Priyanka Chopra To Husband Nick Jonas: 'Cementing' Your Legacy In Hollywood Was A Proud Moment For Me

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra penned an emotional note for husband Nick Jonas and said that he is the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person she knows.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Priyanka wrote that she was“so proud” of Nick and said that watching him on stage with Kevin and Joe,“cementing” their legacy, was a moment of immense pride for her.

“So proud of you @nickjonas You're the most sincere, talented and definitely the hardest working person I know. And this is not even my bias speaking. Watching you up there with your brothers, cementing ( literally ) your legacy in Hollywood was such a proud moment for me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Priyanka added:““Thank you for always, including me and honoring me. Here's to celebrating many more milestones! Congratulations @jonasbrothers So well deserved and so early in your careers. We're all so proud of you.”

Nick and Priyanka met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where he expressed his feelings for the Indian actress. At the Met Gala, the two made their primary public appearance as a couple, and in 2018, reports of Priyanka and Nick being romantically involved started surfacing over the internet.

Nick finally proposed to Priyanka for marriage on her birthday in July 2018, in London, and the actress immediately said yes. It was in December 2018, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming movie starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan's debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama,“The Bluff”.

She was last seen in“Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.