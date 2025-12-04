403
Türkiye's Stock Exchange Opens Thursday Slightly Down
(MENAFN) Turkish equities began Thursday's trading session on a downward trajectory, with the nation's primary stock index slipping marginally from Wednesday's closing figures, according to market data.
The BIST 100 benchmark index launched at 11,029.06 points during Thursday's opening bell, retreating 0.07%—a decline of 7.76 points—compared to the prior session's finish.
Wednesday's trading had witnessed the BIST 100 shed 0.78%, settling at 11,036.82 points after processing 186.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.39 billion) in total transaction volume throughout the day.
Currency markets showed the Turkish lira trading at 42.4650 against the US dollar as of 09:50 am local time (0650GMT). The euro commanded 49.5995 liras, while the British pound fetched 56.8015 liras in early morning forex activity.
Precious metals remained elevated, with gold priced at $4,187.60 per ounce during morning trading hours.
Energy commodities reflected global market pressures, as Brent crude oil—the international petroleum benchmark—traded at $62.90 per barrel.
The marginal equity decline arrives amid ongoing volatility in emerging markets, as investors continue monitoring geopolitical developments and central bank policy signals across major economies.
