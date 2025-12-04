403
Turkish FM slams Greek Cypriot Administration
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan strongly criticized the Greek Cypriot Administration, saying, “Whoever I speak with, they all complain about the Greek Cypriot Administration. There is a problem here: the issue of the synergy area that concerns the fate of more than 400 million people in the EU and Türkiye being held hostage by a small group of people.” Speaking in Brussels after attending a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, Fidan emphasized that from a strategic standpoint, such an arrangement is unacceptable.
Turkish officials have long argued that opposition from the Greek Cypriot Administration and Athens has obstructed closer ties with the European Union, disregarding Türkiye’s strategic role and weakening the bloc. Fidan noted that European counterparts were aware of the issue and raised it appropriately, observing that EU decision-making, which often requires unanimity, has been exploited. “What is important here is for Türkiye to continue on its path in foreign policy without giving anyone leverage while also not keeping the ball on its own side,” he added. He also outlined discussions with European leaders regarding potential peace agreements in Ukraine and related developments, highlighting Türkiye’s key role in mediation efforts.
Fidan recounted extensive meetings with EU officials, noting, “To be frank, there are certain ongoing efforts regarding the accession process, but some chapters need to be opened. Some blockages need to be removed. There are certain decisions taken in 2019 that need to be reversed. Currently, there are efforts underway toward this.” He stressed cooperation on matters including the Customs Union, visa liberalization, and resuming European Investment Bank operations in Türkiye, as well as progress on foreign policy issues such as Russia-Ukraine, Gaza, and Syria. He emphasized the value of Türkiye’s long-term groundwork in Africa and its potential for constructive EU collaboration.
Regarding the Russia-Ukraine negotiations, Fidan expressed hope for a positive outcome, stating, “This is, of course, an issue related to Ukraine’s territory, an issue related to Russia’s strategic objectives and security, and in a sense, an issue related to Europe’s own security. There is this much interconnection. Each side wants different things based on different parameters.”
He highlighted the need for direct talks hosted in Türkiye and noted that past Istanbul meetings had laid a strong foundation for continued negotiations.
Fidan also addressed security concerns in the Black Sea following attacks on commercial ships in Türkiye’s exclusive economic zone, saying, “The recent attacks in the Black Sea actually showed how justified Türkiye’s warnings from the very beginning were. Because the geography of the war is expanding. This is extremely alarming.” He noted the broader regional implications for navigation, trade, and energy infrastructure and described ongoing coordination with Bulgaria and Romania to manage wartime risks and ensure safety in the area.
