Agahan Purnima Ayodhya: Devotees Take Holy Dip In Saryu River

Ayodhya witnessed a spiritual surge as thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Saryu River on the auspicious occasion of Agahan Purnima. Ghats echoed with chants, early-morning crowds queued for darshan, and security teams managed the flow as pilgrims prayed for purity and prosperity.

