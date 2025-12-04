Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Agahan Purnima Ayodhya: Devotees Take Holy Dip In Saryu River


2025-12-04 02:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ayodhya witnessed a spiritual surge as thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the Saryu River on the auspicious occasion of Agahan Purnima. Ghats echoed with chants, early-morning crowds queued for darshan, and security teams managed the flow as pilgrims prayed for purity and prosperity.

AsiaNet News

