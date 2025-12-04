Bigg Boss 19 Winner LEAKED: Gaurav Khanna Vs Farrhana Bhatt Predictions Tweet Goes Viral

As the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale approaches, fans are buzzing over a viral prediction claiming the winner. Social media is flooded with debates, discussions, and excitement about Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt.

With the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale just days away, excitement is skyrocketing among fans. From heated discussions about top contestants to surprising mid-week evictions, social media is overflowing with predictions and debates. The final week has turned into one of the show's most thrilling phases this season.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar brought unexpected twists. Ashnoor Kaur was eliminated after striking Tanya Mittal during the ticket-to-finale task, leaving viewers stunned. The next day, Shehbaz Badesha was evicted based on audience votes. These back-to-back eliminations intensified the competition and cleared the path for the season's top performers.

Amid the tension, a prediction tweet claiming to know the winner and runners-up has gone viral on X. The tweet names Gaurav Khanna as winner, Farrhana Bhatt as runner-up, and Pranit More as second runner-up. Fans are divided, with many bookmarking the post to see if the prediction turns true.

Final Prediction: Winner: #GauravKhanna Runner up: #FarrhanaBhatt 2nd Runner up: #PranitMore Bookmark this tweet. #BB19 #Biggboss19

- Sagar Rathore (@Sagarrathore_) November 29, 2025

Gaurav Khanna, a well-known TV star, continues to be a strong contender. His composed and strategic game has earned praise from host Salman Khan, who called his approach“dangerous yet balanced.” With the finale scheduled for December 7, 2025, viewers can tune in on JioHotstar and Colors TV to witness the grand conclusion.